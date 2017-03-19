Best Way To Use Coconut Oil for Weight Loss

You have probably heard before that coconut oil for weight loss is highly effective and helps get rid of all the excess fat. And not only the visually unpleasing fat but dangerous fat in the abdominal cavity as well! We are all also chasing that fit summer body to show off, specially when summer approaches so we can go to the beach. Some extra fat here and there might cause a problem visually which makes us dissatisfied with our bodies.

Why Coconut Oil For Weight Loss Works

Coconut oil is a type of fat itself, but a different one. This oil consists of medium chain fatty acids instead of longer chain ones. What this means is that this particular fat is processed differently within our organism. Just by including coconut oil in your diet, you can lose some weight easily. This oil boosts your metabolism and does not stick around and turn into body fat. It goes right into the liver after it’s done with the digestive track and it gets used for energy or sometimes turns into ketone bodies.

Because this fat is metabolized differently from other types of fats, it helps speed up the metabolism process which leads to increased weight loss. Coconut oil is thermogenic which means it helps increase fat burning processes and makes you lose calories while resting. It is scientifically proven that if you replace the regular fats in your diet with medium chain fats, you will experience weight loss very quickly.

Coconut oil reduces appetite as well, which obviously leads to significant difference in your calorie count. If you are burning more calories than you’re taking in, you will most definitely lose the excess fat. If combined with proper exercises and fitness routines, this can effectively be your plan for the summer body you want.

How to Effectively Use Coconut Oil for Weight Loss

For the best results, make sure you take coconut oil for weight loss before every meal. Mix about 1 or 1.5 table spoons with hot water or herbal tea, whichever you prefer. Stir the mixture and drink before starting your meal. You can take plain spoons of coconut oil itself if you prefer.

Some people don’t like the texture of it so they mix it with water or tea for easier consumption. Either way, it will work as long as you take 1 or 1.5 table spoons before each meal. There is a third alternative to this, and that is taking coconut oil capsules. Their approach might differ, depending on the product.

More Coconut Oil Benefits

Besides weight loss, coconut oil is known for many other benefits. One of them is killing harmful microorganisms. This happens when one of the acids contained in the coconut oil, the lauric acid, gets digested and creates a substance called monolaurin. Monolaurin can kill harmful viruses and bacteria which is very beneficial for our bodies.

Coconut oil is proved to improve blood cholesterol levels as well as blood sugar rates. It can protect hair from damage and moisturize skin too. Coconut oil has tons of benefits that you should not miss out on, especially if you are in it for the most important one – weight loss. Coconut oil for weight loss is proven to be effective and it can create amazing results when combined with workout routines.