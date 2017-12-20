

Are you acne prone and looking for some acne home remedies that work? There really should be a law that you can wrinkles or acne and not both at the same time but unfortunately nature has other ideas.

Who has never had an occasional pimple now and then? Whether you are fourteen or forty , you can become a victim of acne due to a host of possible reasons: unhealthy diet and habits, lack of personal hygiene, existing medical condition, hormone fluctuation, etc, etc…

And while some types of acne require serious medical treatment, including antibiotics and liver cleansing medicines, good news is – most of acne types can be effectively treated with cheap and easily available acne home remedies. Either consumer or applied on acne affected areas, fruit and vegetables can make amazing acne home remedies.

Fast and Free Acne Home Remedies

Home remedies for acne are prepared using natural remedies and solutions so that the healing takes place from within our body system to effect complete healing. Discover more about acne causes and some simple acne home remedies you can start using today to help fight acne.

Green Tea

The first free acne home remedy we would like to recommend is green tea. One of the best acne home remedies, green tea has been shown by scientific studies to be as effective as a 4% benzoyl peroxide solution without having the harsh drying effects that this acne medication normally results in. Simply apply green tea to the skin for a fast and free home remedy for acne

Garlic

Another fast and free acne home remedy is garlic. Garlic has been used in many natural cures but is also known to cure acne. Several times a day rub the skin with a clove of garlic. Apart from rubbing the skin with garlic several times a day you should also increase your intake of garlic in your diet. Garlic helps to purify the blood and rid the skin of pimples and acne.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice mixed with rose water makes a wonderful tonic to be applied daily. You can also drink diluted lemon juice (add honey to taste) – it contributes to beautiful skin by helping your body get rid of toxins. Lime has a similar effect and can be used instead of lemon.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera, this common home plant, is an indispensable acne and oily skin remedy. You can cut its meaty leaf and apply the thick gel-juice directly on the acne or freeze it with water to make refreshing ice cubes.

Honey Honey is another wonderful cleanser for your skin (can be used along with lemon juice and/or oatmeal). You can even add an egg white to double the effect, or use the egg white alone – it has good absorbing properties, “vacuum-cleaning” the impurities from the pores. Acne home remedies are true blue killers of acne. The concept of acne home remedies is based on adopting a curative approach towards treating acne. This means that acne home remedies are intended to cure acne rather than just treating the symptoms itself like what many of the over-the-counter or prescription medications do. (source goodeveningworld.com