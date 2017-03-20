Yоgа аnd lіght ѕtrеtсhеѕ саn gіvе уоu rеlіеf frоm раіn. Thіѕ wіll nоt оnlу gіvе уоu trеаtmеnt but аlѕо рrеvеnt thе раіn frоm соmіng bасk.

New guidelines released last week by the American College of Physicians (ACP) suggest that trying yoga for back pain is a good move.

And in a new, nationally representative survey from the Consumer Reports National Research Center of more than 3,500 adults, yoga (and tai chi, or the like) was helpful to almost 90 percent of the back-pain suffers who tried it. In comparison, 75 percent of people who saw a physical therapist and 64 percent who saw a primary care doctor said the advice or treatment they received gave them relief.

Further evidence of the potential benefits of yoga for back pain were found in a recent review of 12 studies by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Integrative Medicine. Compared with those who didn’t exercise, those who did yoga saw small to moderate improvements in back function.read more at consumerreports.org