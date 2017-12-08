5 Things Women Can Do To Improve Their Health After 40

When you work to good health, it is a start to living longer and happier. Working to good health means you will get rid of bad habits and substitute with good habits. Some of the bad habits include smoking, lack of exercise, poor diet, excess weight, and so forth. When you get rid of these habits, only then can you move to live longer, healthier, and happier.

Colleen Doyle, Director of Nutrition and Physical Activity with The American Cancer Society suggests that the most important 5 Things Women Can Do To Improve Their Health and reduce their cancer risk, include the following in the gallery below…..

1 Do Not Smoke Because heart disease is being identified as the number one killer of women, smoking can be harmful to a woman’s heart health. There are a number of FDA approved medications like Zyban which can help women stop smoking, as well as skin patches which are also recommended by medical experts. Back Next

