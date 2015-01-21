So you may wonder why choosing right hairstyles for women over 40 is important. Well firsRead More →
You don’t need the luck of the Irish to put together an awesome meal on St. Patrick’sRead More →
Unfortunately, there are times we all experience stress, particularly in times of crisis. Many ofRead More →
It is a well known fact that exercise offers positive health benefits for women of all ages but eRead More →
According to The American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease causes the death of more thanRead More →
Colleen Doyle, Director of Nutrition and Physical Activity with The American Cancer SocietRead More →
Dealing with Stress in your 40s
Unfortunately, there are times we all experience stress, particularly in times of crisis. Many of the top ten stresso…
Breaking Free From Negative Thoughts
Have you ever had a negative thought? Have you ever uttered it out loud, even in jest? Most of us have. More importan…
Over 40 and Still Have Low Self Esteem?
If you are over 40 and still have low self esteem, you should do something about it because it can spill over into your life and affect everything…
How To Live a Balanced Life as You Age
Is your life more hectic than ever? Do you find that you become tired more frequently, lose patience easily, experien…
Over 40 and Stressed?
Unfortunately, there are many times in our lives when stress creeps in and causes great angst. If you are over 40 and stressed you are not alone. L…
6 Ways to Deal with the Stress in Your Life
We all experience it at one time or another; this trespasser called stress. It is perhaps the number one cause of mos…
Overcoming Procrastination for Women: In 4 Easy Steps
How Important is Goal Setting for Women Over 40?
One Small Step at a Time: How to Break Your Goals Down Into Measurable Steps
As Neil Armstrong disembarked from the space shuttle, he uttered these words, “One small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” If …
If you are looking for the best website geared for women 40+ then come and join a community of women at i40Club who share your joys, your interests and your concerns. We know that as a woman over 40 you may be dealing with many different changes in your life, your health, your outlook on just about everything and what most consumes you at this beautiful stage in your life
If you are a woman over 40 then we have the information and support you are looking for as you go through these lifestyle changes – it is inevitable. It might be light-hearted such as the best haircuts for women over 40, fashion over 40 or beauty over 40 and anti-ageing tips and advice. Or it may be more stressful – do you find yourself ready to date over 40 and need to navigate the online world? Or how about finances – are you dealing with kids in college or trying to save for retirement? Is 40 too late to save or make more money (no and no by the way:) i40Club also has health related information specific for women 40 and over such as weight loss for women over 40, pregnancy over 40 and of course menopause, the good, the bad and the ugly! How to cope with hot flashes and what it all means for you as a woman 40 or older. Hormones and weight gain after 40 can happen but there are things you can do about it too. How are you handling difficult social or intimate situations? How is your mojo lately? You KNOW what I’m talking about….
Or maybe what you are seeking is more meaningful such as how to live you live with more passion, how to reinvent who you are so your dreams are still alive – I PROMISE you, 40 is not too late. Come along on this journey with us and live your best life, after you turn 40 and beyond! Forty is fabulous – really!